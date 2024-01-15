Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs

Azerbaijani customs officers have intercepted a massive narcotics shipment, concealed in a truck transporting vegetables from Iran to Russia. The incident unfolded at the Astara Customs Department, when the driver’s claim of no hidden items led to an X-ray inspection of the vehicle. This inspection revealed suspicious anomalies in the cargo.

Discovery of Hidden Narcotics

A thorough customs inspection, aided by a service dog, was conducted on the truck’s load of lettuce distributed across 22 pallets. This led to the unearthing of 30 hermetically sealed packages, cunningly disguised as lettuce heads on one of the pallets. The concealed packages held a staggering 69.97 kilograms of dried marijuana and 20.87 kilograms of hashish resin.

Investigations Underway

The seizure, currently under rigorous investigation by authorities, will add a new chapter to the annals of international drug trafficking. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the audacious lengths to which drug traffickers will go to transport their illicit cargo across international borders.

