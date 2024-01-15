en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Azerbaijan

Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Massive Narcotics Shipment Intercepted by Azerbaijani Customs

Azerbaijani customs officers have intercepted a massive narcotics shipment, concealed in a truck transporting vegetables from Iran to Russia. The incident unfolded at the Astara Customs Department, when the driver’s claim of no hidden items led to an X-ray inspection of the vehicle. This inspection revealed suspicious anomalies in the cargo.

Discovery of Hidden Narcotics

A thorough customs inspection, aided by a service dog, was conducted on the truck’s load of lettuce distributed across 22 pallets. This led to the unearthing of 30 hermetically sealed packages, cunningly disguised as lettuce heads on one of the pallets. The concealed packages held a staggering 69.97 kilograms of dried marijuana and 20.87 kilograms of hashish resin.

Investigations Underway

The seizure, currently under rigorous investigation by authorities, will add a new chapter to the annals of international drug trafficking. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the audacious lengths to which drug traffickers will go to transport their illicit cargo across international borders.

Other News Briefs

In other news, a court hearing concerning the assassination attempt of a foreign official in Baku is pending. An embassy inquiry is underway regarding a missing Azerbaijani woman and child in Poland. In a disturbing incident, eight schoolchildren in Azerbaijan’s Saatli region suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning in a minibus, triggering a prompt response from emergency services.

0
Azerbaijan Crime
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Azerbaijan

See more
14 mins ago
Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert
The Old New Year, a remnant of the former Soviet Union’s traditions, reverberated through the lively streets of Baku in a grand pop music concert. The event, a testament to the enduring cultural ties between nations, was a joint venture by the Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku. It was a spotlight
Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert
Artsakh Advisor Calls for Action after OSCE Minsk Group's Statement
1 day ago
Artsakh Advisor Calls for Action after OSCE Minsk Group's Statement
Historian Urges Psychiatric Evaluation for President Aliyev Amid Territorial Claims
1 day ago
Historian Urges Psychiatric Evaluation for President Aliyev Amid Territorial Claims
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
18 hours ago
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
Azerbaijan Bribery Scandal Rocks Council of Europe's Credibility
1 day ago
Azerbaijan Bribery Scandal Rocks Council of Europe's Credibility
The Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process: An Analytical Perspective
1 day ago
The Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Process: An Analytical Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
2 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
2 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
4 mins
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
4 mins
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
4 mins
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
4 mins
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
5 mins
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
5 mins
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
5 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app