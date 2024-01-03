85+ Pounds of Meth Seized, 10 Arrested in Major Pickens County Drug Bust

In a substantial victory against drug trafficking, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit (GCDEU) unearthed over 85 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in a storage unit in Pickens County, South Carolina. The joint operation marked the climax of a year-long investigation, demonstrating the tenacity and commitment of law enforcement agencies in combating the drug menace.

On December 1, 2022, the Special Operations Unit of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance operations that led to the apprehension of a suspect visiting the storage unit. The suspect was found in possession of around 22 pounds of methamphetamine. The arrest provided a much-needed breakthrough in the operation, spearheading the investigation towards a significant bust.

K9 Rico’s Indication and The Ensuing Search

A subsequent search warrant was issued for the storage unit. K9 Rico, a trained narcotics detection canine, provided a positive indication, thus paving the way for a comprehensive search. The ensuing search led to a shocking discovery: an additional 88 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the storage unit. The massive seizure underlined the gravity of the drug trafficking problem in the region.

The operation culminated in the arrest of ten individuals implicated in the case. Makayla Mae Briggs, John Mark Brooks, William Blake Buchanan, Joseph Eugene Jones, Wilton Larry Kirby, Melissa Ann Morris, Krista Lea Perry, Anthony John Sharbo, Joshua Larry Kirby, and Kimberlee Willard were arrested in connection with the drug bust.