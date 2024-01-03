en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

85+ Pounds of Meth Seized, 10 Arrested in Major Pickens County Drug Bust

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
85+ Pounds of Meth Seized, 10 Arrested in Major Pickens County Drug Bust

In a substantial victory against drug trafficking, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit (GCDEU) unearthed over 85 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in a storage unit in Pickens County, South Carolina. The joint operation marked the climax of a year-long investigation, demonstrating the tenacity and commitment of law enforcement agencies in combating the drug menace.

On December 1, 2022, the Special Operations Unit of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance operations that led to the apprehension of a suspect visiting the storage unit. The suspect was found in possession of around 22 pounds of methamphetamine. The arrest provided a much-needed breakthrough in the operation, spearheading the investigation towards a significant bust.

K9 Rico’s Indication and The Ensuing Search

A subsequent search warrant was issued for the storage unit. K9 Rico, a trained narcotics detection canine, provided a positive indication, thus paving the way for a comprehensive search. The ensuing search led to a shocking discovery: an additional 88 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the storage unit. The massive seizure underlined the gravity of the drug trafficking problem in the region.

The operation culminated in the arrest of ten individuals implicated in the case. Makayla Mae Briggs, John Mark Brooks, William Blake Buchanan, Joseph Eugene Jones, Wilton Larry Kirby, Melissa Ann Morris, Krista Lea Perry, Anthony John Sharbo, Joshua Larry Kirby, and Kimberlee Willard were arrested in connection with the drug bust.

0
Crime United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aaron Rodgers Sparks Controversy with Epstein-Kimmel Remark

By Muthana Al-Najjar

New Year's Day Brawl in Māhia: Man Knocked Unconscious Amid Celebration

By Mazhar Abbas

Ames Police and FBI in Search of Missing 5-Year-Old, Avery Doherty

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Biloxi Standoff: Convicted Felon Charged in New Year's Day Incident

By Rizwan Shah

Illegal Immigrant Arrested at U.S. Capitol: A Spotlight on Immigration ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Illegal Immigrant Arrested at U.S. Capitol: A Spotlight on Immigration ...
heart comment 0
BC Supreme Court Finds RCMP Breached Charter Rights in Obnes Regis’ Case

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC Supreme Court Finds RCMP Breached Charter Rights in Obnes Regis' Case
Dassel Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder and Child Endangerment

By BNN Correspondents

Dassel Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder and Child Endangerment
Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Sentenced as Sex Offender

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Sentenced as Sex Offender
Swatting Incident Targets Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Amidst Political Drama

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Swatting Incident Targets Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Amidst Political Drama
Latest Headlines
World News
Young UK Drinkers Increasingly Opt for Non-Alcoholic Beverages
3 mins
Young UK Drinkers Increasingly Opt for Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Brown County Gears Up for April's Statewide Election
3 mins
Brown County Gears Up for April's Statewide Election
Finspot Academy Champions Community Development through Support to Lagoon Sport Club
3 mins
Finspot Academy Champions Community Development through Support to Lagoon Sport Club
Dressing Up Cats Can Cause Stress and Illness: A Pet Owner's Revelation
3 mins
Dressing Up Cats Can Cause Stress and Illness: A Pet Owner's Revelation
Ben Shapiro Responds to Tucker Carlson's Critique on 'The Megyn Kelly Show'
3 mins
Ben Shapiro Responds to Tucker Carlson's Critique on 'The Megyn Kelly Show'
Young UK Drinkers Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Alternatives: Portman Group Report
3 mins
Young UK Drinkers Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Alternatives: Portman Group Report
Young UK Adults Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Drinks: Portman Group Survey
3 mins
Young UK Adults Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Drinks: Portman Group Survey
Young UK Drinkers Turn to Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Alternatives, Portman Group Study Reveals
3 mins
Young UK Drinkers Turn to Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Alternatives, Portman Group Study Reveals
Kansas GOP Legislators File Lawsuit Over Constitutional Amendment Convention
3 mins
Kansas GOP Legislators File Lawsuit Over Constitutional Amendment Convention
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
43 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app