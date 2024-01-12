Massive Gambling Bust in Nakhon Si Thammarat Reveals Network of Illegal Activities

In a significant law enforcement operation in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Muang district, nearly 130 individuals have been arrested on charges related to illegal gambling. The Department of Provincial Administration (Dopa) led this operation, following a tip-off regarding a gambling hub located in Soi Kru Somboon on Saphan Yao Road in Tambon Na Kian.

Unmasking the Hidden Gambling Den

The special unit, headed by Inspector-General Ronnarong Thipsiri, uncovered a high-walled warehouse heavily guarded and with numerous vehicles parked outside. The inconspicuous facade camouflaged a bustling 24-hour gambling den that served over 200 gamblers daily and offered various types of gambling games.

Arrests and Confiscation

The raid resulted in the arrest of 120 suspected gamblers and seven alleged operators. Alongside the arrests, the law enforcement team confiscated gambling paraphernalia, cash totaling 279,005 baht, seven mobile phones, and a white Toyota Fortuner with 800,000 baht inside. Each gambler now faces charges of gambling without a license, which carries a jail term of three months to three years, a fine of 500 to 5,000 baht, or both.

Financial Network and Implications

Investigators revealed more than 1 million baht circulated daily in the gambling network’s bank account, indicating a deeply entrenched illegal gambling network. All arrested individuals were fingerprinted and initially held at City Hall before being released on bail due to space constraints at the police station. They are to be summoned for questioning later, and charges are expected to be sought.

Significantly, a shadow over local police involvement in the gambling den’s operations has prompted an investigation. The gambling operators’ bank accounts have been frozen in preparation for a thorough investigation into the financial transactions by the Anti-Money Laundering Office. This case is not just about illegal gambling; it’s an insight into a clandestine network of unlawful activities that potentially includes police complicity and money laundering.