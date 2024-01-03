en English
Crime

Massive Drug Bust in Singapore: Two Men Arrested with Narcotics Worth Over $470,000

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
In a remarkable display of law enforcement, a significant drug bust occurred on January 2 in Singapore, leading to the arrest of two men suspected of trafficking narcotics. The suspects, aged 53 and 62, were apprehended in Jurong West, Singapore’s densely populated residential town. The estimated value of the seized drugs exceeds $470,000, underscoring the gravity of the illegal trade.

Substantial Seizure

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore reported the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs capable of sustaining the addictions of approximately 907 individuals for a week. The haul included 1.427kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, 193g of heroin, and 94 Ecstasy tablets. The breadth and volume of the confiscated substances highlight the significant scale of the ongoing drug problem.

Arrest Amid Resistance

The younger suspect fiercely resisted arrest, leading to a violent altercation at a housing block lobby. He was ultimately subdued, and a search of a unit in the same block revealed the majority of the drugs. This stash consisted of 1.396kg of Ice, 96g of heroin, 211 Erimin-5 tablets, 94 Ecstasy tablets, and methadone. The older suspect was detained along a walkway of another housing block, with 97g of heroin and 31g of Ice discovered on him.

Severe Penalties

In Singapore, a nation renowned for its stringent drug laws, trafficking substantial amounts of these drugs can result in a mandatory death penalty. The significant risk associated with such activities highlights the audacity of the alleged perpetrators. The CNB is currently investigating both suspects, and the fallout from this case is likely to send reverberations through Singapore’s underworld.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

