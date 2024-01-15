en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Massive Criminal Crackdown in North Yorkshire Targets Drug Networks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Massive Criminal Crackdown in North Yorkshire Targets Drug Networks

In a monumental criminal crackdown in North Yorkshire, Selby town center came under the spotlight as police officers conducted an early morning raid. Garbed in stab vests and wielding a battering ram, the officers announced their entry with a series of powerful hits, breaking down the door of a premises suspected to be involved in criminal activities. A reverberating command to the occupants to remain stationary echoed through the town, causing neighbors to stir from their slumber.

Location’s Strategic Importance

Selby, known for its historic 900-year-old abbey, is strategically located near the borders of Humberside, South, and West Yorkshire. This positioning makes it an attractive spot for organized criminal gangs. These gangs exploit the town’s accessibility to multiple routes, enabling them to transport drugs from larger cities such as Sheffield, Bradford, and Liverpool. The raid signifies a larger effort by law enforcement to combat the flow of illegal drugs and the activities of organized crime syndicates in the region.

Project Medusa: A Joint Force against Crime

Last week, as part of Project Medusa, a joint operation involving 100 officers from the North Yorkshire and Merseyside forces led to the arrest of 30 people in under 48 hours. The operation’s objective was to disrupt organized criminal gangs involved in county lines drug networks. The operation deployed drones, dogs, covert surveillance teams, and an underwater search unit to dismantle these organized crime groups. The result was the recovery of firearms, arrests of individuals involved in drug supply or use, and creating a hostile environment for these criminal gangs.

Seizing the Initiative: Operation Steerside & Project Medusa

Operation Steerside, a partnership between West Yorkshire Police, Bradford Council, the fire service, and schools, has been targeting anti-social driving in Bradford for the past five years. To mark its fifth anniversary, a ‘week of action’ has been organized with enhanced patrols across the district. Since its launch in 2019, the operation has resulted in the seizure of 2,322 vehicles, 11,500 penalties, and the arrest of 520 people. Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to North Yorkshire as part of Project Medusa to entrap gangs involved in county lines drug dealing and the criminal exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults. The two-day operation led to 32 arrests in York and Selby, and the seizure of a large quantity of Class A and B drugs, along with vehicles and weapons. Over 1,100 drug dealing lines have been closed since 2019, with more than 2,400 people arrested for various offences including drug supply and money laundering. A total of 1,250 children and vulnerable adults have been referred to safeguarding services. These operations showcase the determination and relentless pursuit of law enforcement to crack down on county lines and those involved in the supply of drugs and criminal exploitation.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Tale of Personal Loss and Quest for Justice
In a tale of profound personal and professional distress, the Post Office Horizon scandal has left indelible marks on hundreds of lives. Among the victims was Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, who was falsely accused of theft and fraud due to the erroneous Horizon IT system. This faulty system led to fabricated shortfalls
Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Tale of Personal Loss and Quest for Justice
Record Drug Seizure in Perlis: Malaysian Police Confiscate 528 kg of Methamphetamine
9 mins ago
Record Drug Seizure in Perlis: Malaysian Police Confiscate 528 kg of Methamphetamine
Solicitor Accused in Supermax Drug Ring Case Dies Destitute in Sydney Nursing Home
12 mins ago
Solicitor Accused in Supermax Drug Ring Case Dies Destitute in Sydney Nursing Home
Nigerian Families in Agony: Ongoing Tragedies of Kidnapping Cases
4 mins ago
Nigerian Families in Agony: Ongoing Tragedies of Kidnapping Cases
Anarchist Assault on Athens University: A Statement of Dissent
5 mins ago
Anarchist Assault on Athens University: A Statement of Dissent
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: The International Response and Germany's Controversial Stand
8 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: The International Response and Germany's Controversial Stand
Latest Headlines
World News
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
22 seconds
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
2 mins
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
3 mins
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
3 mins
Newport County Braces for High-Stakes FA Cup Replay Against Eastleigh
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
4 mins
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
4 mins
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
4 mins
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
4 mins
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
5 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
14 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app