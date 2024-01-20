Massage Therapist Arrested for Sexual Assault at Bergen County Spa

On January 18, Kewin Sepulveda, a 29-year-old massage therapist resident in Paterson, found himself behind bars at the Bergen County Jail. His arrest followed charges of second-degree sexual assault stemming from an incident at the Hand and Stone Spa located in the Franklin Crossing shopping center in Bergen County.

The incident came to light when the alleged victim reported it to the Franklin Lakes police. This report set in motion an investigation spearheaded by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit in conjunction with the local police. The details of the incident, however, remain undisclosed as the investigation is still ongoing.

Previous Warrant and Release

During the arrest, it was discovered that Sepulveda was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Elmwood Park. Despite his incarceration, a judge released Sepulveda on January 19, pending further court proceedings. The reasons behind the judge's decision to release Sepulveda are yet to be clarified, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The incident raises serious concerns about the safety protocols and vetting procedures for therapists at the Hand and Stone Spa. It also sends a ripple of apprehension through the larger community, as locals grapple with the unsettling news. As this case unfolds, it will be a stern reminder for businesses to ensure the safety and security of their clients.