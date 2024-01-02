en English
Crime

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
In Lowell, Massachusetts, a disturbing incident of animal cruelty was captured on surveillance cameras, leading to the arrest of Kimberly Hernandez. The harrowing footage, recorded in the early hours of December 29, showed Hernandez violently abusing a small Yorkie-like dog named Rex on Webster Street.

Horrifying Acts Caught on Tape

The videos, discovered by a property manager while reviewing footage for auto accidents, revealed Hernandez kicking the defenseless animal and hurling it with force. The small dog’s pitiful cries echoed through the cold, silent night, unbeknownst to any potential saviors. The incident has stirred a wave of outrage in the community, with neighbors expressing deep disapproval at Hernandez’s actions and her subsequent release.

Admission of Guilt and Bail

Hernandez, confronted by the undeniable evidence, admitted to the police that her violent behavior was fueled by alcohol consumption. Charged with animal cruelty, she was released after posting a $5,000 bail, with one critical condition: she must not be around animals unsupervised – a directive reflecting both the severity of her actions and the community’s concern for animal welfare.

Wrongful Arrest and the Aftermath

In a twist of events, the police initially arrested the wrong person due to a strong resemblance between Hernandez and her friend. However, the error was rectified when Hernandez turned herself in, accepting responsibility for her actions. Meanwhile, the victim of this brutish act, Rex, is currently recuperating in the Westford Veterinary Emergency Center, though details of his condition remain undisclosed. The date for Hernandez’s next court appearance is yet to be announced, leaving the community in anticipation.

Crime United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

