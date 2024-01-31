Massachusetts State Police Members Suspended Over Bribery Conspiracy in CDL Testing

In a sweeping indictment, two active members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP), Sergeant Gary Cederquist and Trooper Joel Rogers, along with four others, face charges for their alleged involvement in a bribery conspiracy. The group stands accused of providing preferential treatment to certain commercial driver's license (CDL) applicants between May 2019 and January 2023, compromising the integrity of the licensing system. The MSP has been cooperating with the federal investigation since late 2022 and has conducted an internal audit leading to the implementation of significant reforms in the CDL Unit to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability.

Unraveling the Conspiracy

The group, which also includes former MSP members Calvin Butner and Perry Mendes, and two civilian workers, allegedly agreed to provide passing scores on skills tests to around 17 CDL applicants regardless of their actual performance. Using the term "golden" as a code word, they identified those who would receive this special treatment. The indictment includes charges of extortion, mail fraud, conspiracy, making false statements, and falsification of records.

The alleged misconduct raises serious concerns about the integrity of the CDL licensing system. The majority of drivers taking the test in Massachusetts typically fail, which intensifies the repercussions of this scandal. All the applicants who were inappropriately granted commercial driver's licenses have been identified, which will likely lead to a thorough re-evaluation of their licenses.

Reforms and Future Steps

In response to the scandal, MSP has initiated an internal investigation and audit of the unit's operations and procedures. Reforms include closer supervision and requiring proctors to wear body cameras during licensing exams. Interim State Police Superintendent Colonel John Mawn Jr. has condemned the alleged actions, emphasizing the need for increased accountability and transparency within the MSP.