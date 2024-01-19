Massachusetts Reports Rise in Domestic Violence: Calls for Enhanced Public Awareness Campaigns

Massachusetts State Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team has noted a worrisome surge in domestic violence offenses, including aggravated assaults and murders, in their 2023 annual report. The increased frequency of such violent episodes not only paints a grim picture but also underlines the vital requirement for a wide-ranging public awareness campaign. This campaign aims at educating people about the importance of recognizing the warning signs of potential violence and the resources available for victims and offenders seeking help.

A Call for Change

Kelly Dwyer, the chair of the team and the executive director of the Governor's Council to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking, presented this report. She announced that this would be her last annual report, marking the end of a significant era. The team, comprising designees from the Attorney General, Chief Medical Examiner, State Police, and Middlesex District Attorney's office, has worked tirelessly over the years to bring about systemic changes in how domestic violence cases are dealt with.

Reflecting on the Past, Planning for the Future

The report also revisits the RESPECTfully campaign, launched in 2018, aimed at promoting healthy relationships among the youth. It further mentions the subsequent grant programs initiated in 2020. However, the report highlights the necessity of either expanding these programs or introducing new ones to tackle the current wave of domestic violence offenses. For the system to develop effective solutions and identify systemic issues, the team calls for better access to data and records.

Recalibrating the System

The team also suggests revising the statute that established the review team back in 2014. This revision would improve access to records and ensure the active participation of state agencies, thereby facilitating a more comprehensive and effective review system. The team's goals—prevention, education, improving system responses, and establishing best practices—remain central to their mission, but the report suggests that new strategies may be necessary to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable.

