Mass Killer Breivik Files Lawsuit Against Norway to End Prison Isolation, Citing Human Rights Violation

Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right extremist who orchestrated the deadly 2011 attacks in Norway, is once again in the spotlight as he challenges his prison conditions. The heart of his contention lies in the extended isolation he has been subjected to, which he asserts infringes upon his human rights. Breivik’s case will be presented in court on Monday, marking his second attempt at suing the Norwegian state over alleged human rights violations.

Isolation and Its Psychological Toll

Breivik’s lawyer argues that his client’s decade-long isolation has resulted in detrimental psychological effects, pushing him towards suicidal tendencies and reliance on antidepressants such as Prozac. Despite having access to amenities like a kitchen, dining room, TV room, and a fitness room within the prison, Breivik contends that he is deprived of meaningful relationships with the outside world. This isolation, he claims, violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

Security Concerns and the State’s Stance

Countering Breivik’s claims, the justice ministry’s lawyers hold that his isolation is integral to maintaining security. Breivik, they argue, represents an ongoing security threat, necessitating the stringent control of his communication with the outside world. This is particularly vital to prevent him from potentially inspiring violent acts, especially within far-right circles.

Previous Legal Endeavours and Current Trial

This is not the first time that Breivik has locked horns with the Norwegian state. He previously launched a similar lawsuit in 2016, claiming human rights violations. Initially, he secured a win, but the decision was reversed on appeal. The upcoming court hearing will take place in an unlikely venue – the gymnasium of the prison, situated near the site of his attacks. The verdict of this high-stakes trial is anticipated in the forthcoming weeks.

As Breivik prepares to confront the Norwegian state once again, the world watches with bated breath. The case is not just about the man himself, but it also throws light on the intricacies of solitary confinement, human rights, and security measures within the prison system.