Crime

Mass Kidnapping on Otukpo-Enugu Road: 45 Passengers Abducted in Broad Daylight

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Mass Kidnapping on Otukpo-Enugu Road: 45 Passengers Abducted in Broad Daylight

In a chilling episode of lawlessness on the Otukpo-Enugu Road in Orokam, Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue state, an estimated 45 passengers fell into the clutches of armed kidnappers.

The victims, traveling in three 15-seater commercial buses, were ambushed around 3:30 pm on a seemingly ordinary Thursday, their journey brutally interrupted by the sudden emergence of heavily armed assailants.

According to eyewitness testimonies from a driver who narrowly escaped the ordeal, the attackers were heavily armed, their eyes set on the commercial vehicles, a strategic choice likely driven by the potential for significant ransom.

The deplorable condition of the road, long a subject of public ire, played into the assailants’ hands, making the ambush a tragically effortless endeavor.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

