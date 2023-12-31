en English
Crime

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:18 pm EST


On a quiet Saturday morning in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, local residents of Nhlalakahle Trust stumbled upon a horrifying sight: the charred remains of two individuals, aged 36 and 39. The grim tableau included one body lying outside the vehicle and another inside.

Vigilantism or Murder?

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the spokesperson for Mpumalanga police, confirmed the tragic find and stated that the victims were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Initial investigations suggest a chilling theory: the victims were allegedly murdered following allegations of stock theft in the area. Could this be a case of community vigilantism gone horribly wrong, or is there a more sinister angle at play here?

Police Launch Investigation

The Mpumalanga police have launched an investigation into the homicides. The torched Nissan vehicle and its grim contents present a scene of violence that seems incongruous with the peaceful surroundings of the Nhlalakahle Trust area. The police have called for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. They are urging communities to work with them on issues of crime and not resort to vigilantism.

A Stand Against Vigilantism

The Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has spoken out against vigilantism in response to the incident. She urged the community to collaborate with law enforcement rather than take matters into their own hands. Her words serve as a stark reminder that such actions are not a legitimate means to address crime. The commissioner’s stance underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law, even in the face of increasing crime rates and public frustration.

Crime South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

