en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer

On an ordinary day in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, a routine arrest turned into a horrifying assault as 25-year-old Mason Perkins attacked Police Constable (PC) Chris Duffy, leaving him with a severe head wound. The incident, which took place on March 11th, began when PC Duffy was arresting Perkins’ brother. Perkins retaliated by striking PC Duffy with a heavy object, believed to be akin to a machete, saw, or axe. The blow was so severe it exposed PC Duffy’s skull, marking a grim beginning to this event.

A Brutal Assault

After the initial strike, Perkins continued his violent assault by punching and kicking PC Duffy’s face and body. The officer, left lying on the ground, was subjected to a ferocious attack that resulted in significant physical injuries and an undeniable psychological impact. Despite the severity of his injuries, PC Duffy displayed remarkable bravery and returned to duty, a large scar across his head a stark reminder of the incident.

From Assault to Drug Charges

In the aftermath of the assault, Perkins was found in possession of cannabis, scales, and a cannabis grinder. He admitted to grievous bodily harm and drug-related charges, adding another layer of criminality to his actions. Perkins was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison, a reflection of the severity of his offenses and the impact on PC Duffy.

Judgment and Aftermath

The presiding judge, Nirmal Shant KC, underlined the severity of PC Duffy’s injuries and the psychological toll of the attack. Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell expressed relief that PC Duffy had avoided more severe injuries, commending the officer for his bravery and professionalism in the face of such a brutal attack. Perkins’ sentencing serves as a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face daily in their mission to maintain peace and order.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Sudanese Refugee Convicted of Rape in the UK Raises Immigration Vetting Concerns
In a case that has stirred societal concerns about immigration vetting processes in the United Kingdom, Adam Mohammed, a Sudanese refugee, has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment after being found guilty of one count of rape. The conviction follows a trial at Exeter Crown Court, where it was established that Mohammed sexually assaulted a
Sudanese Refugee Convicted of Rape in the UK Raises Immigration Vetting Concerns
Taiwan Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Former DPP Councilor
13 mins ago
Taiwan Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Former DPP Councilor
Kaohsiung Double Murder: Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Unrepentant Suspect
14 mins ago
Kaohsiung Double Murder: Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Unrepentant Suspect
High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire: Driver Charged with Multiple Offences
5 mins ago
High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire: Driver Charged with Multiple Offences
Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing
9 mins ago
Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing
Yemi Hughes Teams up with Idris Elba to Fight Knife Crime
12 mins ago
Yemi Hughes Teams up with Idris Elba to Fight Knife Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
5 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
5 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
6 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
6 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
8 mins
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
9 mins
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app