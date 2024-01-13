Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer

On an ordinary day in Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire, a routine arrest turned into a horrifying assault as 25-year-old Mason Perkins attacked Police Constable (PC) Chris Duffy, leaving him with a severe head wound. The incident, which took place on March 11th, began when PC Duffy was arresting Perkins’ brother. Perkins retaliated by striking PC Duffy with a heavy object, believed to be akin to a machete, saw, or axe. The blow was so severe it exposed PC Duffy’s skull, marking a grim beginning to this event.

A Brutal Assault

After the initial strike, Perkins continued his violent assault by punching and kicking PC Duffy’s face and body. The officer, left lying on the ground, was subjected to a ferocious attack that resulted in significant physical injuries and an undeniable psychological impact. Despite the severity of his injuries, PC Duffy displayed remarkable bravery and returned to duty, a large scar across his head a stark reminder of the incident.

From Assault to Drug Charges

In the aftermath of the assault, Perkins was found in possession of cannabis, scales, and a cannabis grinder. He admitted to grievous bodily harm and drug-related charges, adding another layer of criminality to his actions. Perkins was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison, a reflection of the severity of his offenses and the impact on PC Duffy.

Judgment and Aftermath

The presiding judge, Nirmal Shant KC, underlined the severity of PC Duffy’s injuries and the psychological toll of the attack. Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell expressed relief that PC Duffy had avoided more severe injuries, commending the officer for his bravery and professionalism in the face of such a brutal attack. Perkins’ sentencing serves as a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face daily in their mission to maintain peace and order.