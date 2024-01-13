Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver’s Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme

In an audacious act of robbery in Newcastle-under-Lyme, a delivery driver’s white Seat Ibiza was stolen, only to be found abandoned shortly after, crashed into a traffic island on Barracks Road. The incident, which occurred on January 5, details of which have only recently been disclosed by Staffordshire Police, has left the community in shock and authorities in active pursuit of the masked assailant.

Events on Drayton Street

On the evening of January 5, just after 7:40 pm, an unsuspecting delivery driver left his car ignition on outside a shop on Drayton Street. Seizing the opportunity, an yet unidentified male, donned in a balaclava, swiflty overtook the vehicle and made a hasty getaway. The theft was committed in such a brazen manner that it has left the residents of the quiet town of Newcastle-under-Lyme in a state of disbelief.

The Crash and Getaway

Interestingly, the stolen vehicle was discovered only five minutes later. The robber, in his rush or perhaps due to sheer incompetence, crashed the stolen Seat Ibiza into a traffic island on Barracks Road. Leaving the wrecked car behind, the malefactor managed to escape from the spot. According to eyewitness accounts, he was seen fleeing the scene and entering a waiting 4×4-style vehicle on A34 London Road.

Police Plea for Witnesses

In an attempt to nab the daring offender, Staffordshire Police have launched an investigation and are urging witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information regarding the theft or the subsequent crash is encouraged to reach out to the police or Crimestoppers. The authorities are particularly interested in any details that could lead to the identification of the masked man or the 4×4-style getaway vehicle he was seen entering.