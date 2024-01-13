en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver’s Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Masked Robber Steals and Crashes Delivery Driver’s Car in Newcastle-under-Lyme

In an audacious act of robbery in Newcastle-under-Lyme, a delivery driver’s white Seat Ibiza was stolen, only to be found abandoned shortly after, crashed into a traffic island on Barracks Road. The incident, which occurred on January 5, details of which have only recently been disclosed by Staffordshire Police, has left the community in shock and authorities in active pursuit of the masked assailant.

Events on Drayton Street

On the evening of January 5, just after 7:40 pm, an unsuspecting delivery driver left his car ignition on outside a shop on Drayton Street. Seizing the opportunity, an yet unidentified male, donned in a balaclava, swiflty overtook the vehicle and made a hasty getaway. The theft was committed in such a brazen manner that it has left the residents of the quiet town of Newcastle-under-Lyme in a state of disbelief.

The Crash and Getaway

Interestingly, the stolen vehicle was discovered only five minutes later. The robber, in his rush or perhaps due to sheer incompetence, crashed the stolen Seat Ibiza into a traffic island on Barracks Road. Leaving the wrecked car behind, the malefactor managed to escape from the spot. According to eyewitness accounts, he was seen fleeing the scene and entering a waiting 4×4-style vehicle on A34 London Road.

Police Plea for Witnesses

In an attempt to nab the daring offender, Staffordshire Police have launched an investigation and are urging witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information regarding the theft or the subsequent crash is encouraged to reach out to the police or Crimestoppers. The authorities are particularly interested in any details that could lead to the identification of the masked man or the 4×4-style getaway vehicle he was seen entering.

0
Automotive Crime United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
45 mins ago
Virtual Driving Test: A Proactive Measure for Teen Road Safety
In a bid to proactively gauge a teenager’s driving behavior, a novel virtual driving test has been developed. This innovative approach aims to offer parents a way to evaluate their children’s risk of being involved in accidents before they even hit the road, a process that has traditionally been a challenge. Assessing Risk Before Hitting
Virtual Driving Test: A Proactive Measure for Teen Road Safety
The Dawn of Transparency: Revolutionizing Industries with Transformative Material
1 hour ago
The Dawn of Transparency: Revolutionizing Industries with Transformative Material
Urgent Recall for Volkswagen Caddies: Airbag Deactivation Switch Error Raises Safety Concerns
1 hour ago
Urgent Recall for Volkswagen Caddies: Airbag Deactivation Switch Error Raises Safety Concerns
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Fitting Finale to a Storied Lineage
49 mins ago
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Fitting Finale to a Storied Lineage
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
53 mins ago
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
1 hour ago
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
8 seconds
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
17 seconds
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
25 seconds
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
Estonia's Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution
45 seconds
Estonia's Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
1 min
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational
1 min
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational
Uganda's FDC Embarks on Major Leadership Restructuring
1 min
Uganda's FDC Embarks on Major Leadership Restructuring
Arsenal's Kathrine Kuhl Loaned to Everton: A Strategic Move for Player Development
2 mins
Arsenal's Kathrine Kuhl Loaned to Everton: A Strategic Move for Player Development
Brother's Love: Neal Smith's 60-mile Walk from Denbigh to Old Trafford for Late Brother and Charity
2 mins
Brother's Love: Neal Smith's 60-mile Walk from Denbigh to Old Trafford for Late Brother and Charity
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app