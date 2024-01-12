Maryland’s Runaway Zebras Owner’s USDA License Revoked: A Win for Animal Welfare

After years of flagrant disregard for animal welfare laws and numerous instances of animal abuse, Maryland’s infamous runaway zebras owner, Jerry Lee Holly, has been dealt a decisive blow by federal officials. His USDA license has been permanently revoked, and a hefty fine of $15,000 imposed. This resolution, an uncommon measure employed by USDA regulatory officers, is an attempt to deter Holly, and potentially others, from capitalizing on the exotic animal trade and auctions nationwide.

A History of Animal Abuse

Holly’s dark past of animal cruelty, spanning both Maryland and Florida, was revealed following the escape of his zebras in August 2021. The incident sparked public curiosity and an ensuing investigation, unearthing an unsettling number of animal cruelty violations. Holly had been frequently cited for poor record-keeping and discrepancies in permits, alluding to illegal animal trafficking activities. Despite the numerous violations, some leading to criminal convictions, his federal license remained intact until now.

Long-Overdue Justice

In a settlement agreement, Holly is obliged to forfeit all his animals regulated under the federal Animal Welfare Act by February 2024. The USDA accused Holly of violating three principal components of the Animal Welfare Act, leading to the ultimate cancellation of his license. However, this action by the USDA arrives after decades of unaddressed violations and a clear failure to terminate his federal license earlier. The delay in this crucial enforcement has received sharp criticism.

Unanswered Questions and Hopeful Outcomes

Neither Holly’s attorney nor USDA officials have responded to requests for comments on the settlement agreement or the investigation. This silence has raised questions about the details of the investigation and the terms of the settlement. Despite the unanswered queries, animal welfare advocates have expressed a sense of relief at the revocation of Holly’s license. The hope is that this action serves as a deterrent for future potential violators, thus ensuring better protection of animals.