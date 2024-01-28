Maryland Volunteer Firefighter Arrested for Alleged Arson and False Fire Report

Allison Nicole Creutzer, a 20-year-old volunteer firefighter from Eldersburg, Maryland, has been arrested on charges of setting fire to grass, brush, and woodland in the Eldersburg and Liberty Reservoir areas. Authorities have also charged her with three counts of second-degree malicious burning and one count of making a false report of a fire, a misdemeanor.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office spearheaded the investigation, which began in March 2023. The probe linked Creutzer to a series of woodland fires, including a false 911 call that reported smoke near Maryland Route 32 and the Liberty Reservoir bridge on May 8, 2023. The Baltimore Environmental Police, who were part of the investigating team, executed her arrest.

Prior Affiliations and Suspension

Creutzer was a member of the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department, where she reportedly faced suspension in August 2023 amid the ongoing investigation. Her membership was not renewed following the suspension. By the time of her arrest, she had joined the ranks of the Reese Volunteer Fire Company.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray issued a statement emphasizing that the alleged actions of Creutzer do not represent the dedicated firefighters serving Maryland. He stressed that the vast majority of firefighters are committed to their roles and serve the community with honor and sacrifice. Creutzer was released by a district court commissioner on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.