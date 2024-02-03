Maryland State Police Warn of Telephone Scam Involving Caller ID Spoofing

In a recent development, Maryland State Police have alerted residents of Anne Arundel County about a sophisticated telephone scam operation. The scam involves the use of caller ID spoofing technology, where the scammers clone the Maryland State Police telephone number, making their calls appear as if they are coming from the official police number.

Deception through Caller ID Spoofing

The fraudulent calls are originating from the number (410) 761-5130, which is officially associated with the Glen Burnie Barrack of the Maryland State Police. This tactic is used by the scammers to lend credibility to their demands, masquerading as a legitimate law enforcement inquiry. The primary objective is to trick individuals into divulging their banking information.

Police Advice to Residents

Victims are implored to exercise caution and skepticism with any calls requesting personal financial information. This caution applies especially to those claiming to be from law enforcement agencies. It is important to note that the Maryland State Police have emphasized that they would never solicit banking details or personal financial information over the phone.

How to React to Suspicious Calls

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is encouraged to hang up immediately and report the incident to the Maryland State Police. This action will help in preventing further occurrences of this scam and protect residents from becoming victims of this elaborate hoax.