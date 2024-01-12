en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges

Oliver Hernández Caballero, a 25-year-old special education teacher from Damascus, Maryland, is facing two counts of first-degree child abuse. The charges stem from accusations of severe physical abuse inflicted upon his 5-month-old baby. Hernández Caballero was alone with the infant when the incident reportedly occurred on December 28. The baby, who had difficulty eating and breathing, was subsequently admitted to Children’s National with a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, rib fractures, bruises, and a liver laceration.

Arrest and Court Hearing

Hernández Caballero was ordered to be held without bail during a court hearing on Wednesday. The ruling was based on the severity of the charges leveled against him. Authorities and child protection officials conducted an investigation, which led to Hernández Caballero’s confession on January 5. The father admitted to his abusive actions towards the baby prior to the emergency call.

A History of Abuse?

Shockingly, the accused also revealed that this was not the first instance of abuse, raising questions about the safety of the infant in his care. Despite having no criminal record, Hernández Caballero’s next court appearance has been scheduled for February 2.

School’s Response Pending

Hernández Caballero, apart from being a father, is also a special education teacher at Seneca High School. As of now, the school has yet to issue a statement in response to inquiries from Telemundo 44. This incident brings into focus not only the personal life of the accused but also the responsibilities of institutions in ensuring the safety and well-being of their students.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
38 seconds ago
Milton Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Possession Faces Multiple Charges
In a significant crackdown on illegal drug possession, 42-year-old Jacob King from Milton was arrested on Monday, facing multiple charges. As reported by the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, investigators confiscated a significant quantity of drugs during the arrest, highlighting a serious concern for local authorities. Details of the Arrest Among the confiscated substances were approximately
Milton Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Possession Faces Multiple Charges
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls
1 min ago
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
2 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
38 seconds ago
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
1 min ago
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found on Menominee Indian Reservation, Wisconsin: An Ongoing Investigation
1 min ago
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found on Menominee Indian Reservation, Wisconsin: An Ongoing Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
27 seconds
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
36 seconds
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
43 seconds
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
1 min
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
1 min
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
1 min
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
2 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
2 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
2 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
49 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app