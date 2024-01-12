Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges

Oliver Hernández Caballero, a 25-year-old special education teacher from Damascus, Maryland, is facing two counts of first-degree child abuse. The charges stem from accusations of severe physical abuse inflicted upon his 5-month-old baby. Hernández Caballero was alone with the infant when the incident reportedly occurred on December 28. The baby, who had difficulty eating and breathing, was subsequently admitted to Children’s National with a skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, rib fractures, bruises, and a liver laceration.

Arrest and Court Hearing

Hernández Caballero was ordered to be held without bail during a court hearing on Wednesday. The ruling was based on the severity of the charges leveled against him. Authorities and child protection officials conducted an investigation, which led to Hernández Caballero’s confession on January 5. The father admitted to his abusive actions towards the baby prior to the emergency call.

A History of Abuse?

Shockingly, the accused also revealed that this was not the first instance of abuse, raising questions about the safety of the infant in his care. Despite having no criminal record, Hernández Caballero’s next court appearance has been scheduled for February 2.

School’s Response Pending

Hernández Caballero, apart from being a father, is also a special education teacher at Seneca High School. As of now, the school has yet to issue a statement in response to inquiries from Telemundo 44. This incident brings into focus not only the personal life of the accused but also the responsibilities of institutions in ensuring the safety and well-being of their students.