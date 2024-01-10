Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Arson at Supreme Court

In a shocking revelation, 26-year-old Cody Tarner from Maryland admitted guilt to the federal arson charges brought against him, following a fiery incident in the US Supreme Court's employees-only parking lot in Washington, DC, in July 2020. The act of setting ablaze several vehicles resulted in Tarner himself being severely burnt and injured.

The Incendiary Act

On a not-so-ordinary July day, Tarner used 87 octane unleaded gasoline, purchased in Pennsylvania, to set fire to the vehicles. The blaze began with an intense ignition that caused significant damage not only to the vehicles but also to Tarner himself. In the aftermath of the fiery act, Tarner was promptly arrested and given first aid by a nearby officer, treating his severe burns and injuries.

A History of Anti-Government Sentiments

The subsequent investigation into the incident unveiled a darker side to Cody Tarner. He had previous encounters with law enforcement and was found to have expressed anti-government and militia extremist ideologies. Tarner claimed to be the leader of a militia group, even establishing a Facebook page for it. These findings shed light on the possible motivations behind his destructive act.

Upcoming Sentencing

As a result of his guilty plea, Tarner now awaits sentencing, scheduled for May 14. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of twenty years in prison for the arson offense. This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the depths to which anti-government sentiments can plunge an individual, causing them to resort to violent and destructive measures.