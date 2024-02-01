Maryland Duo Admits to Profiting from Pandemic Relief Funds Fraud

As the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, two Maryland residents, Tomeka Glenn and Kevin Davis, seized the opportunity to profit from the chaos. Both individuals, from Windsor Mill, have pleaded guilty to fraudulent activities, leveraging pandemic relief funds for their personal gain.

Making Profit from Pandemic

Glenn, 47, admitted guilt to wire fraud conspiracy. She submitted fraudulent applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), two initiatives designed to provide financial relief to businesses impacted by the pandemic. Her scheme, which involved obtaining over $400,000 in kickbacks, resulted in at least $2.7 million in fraudulently obtained funds.

Rather than using these funds to support struggling businesses as intended, Glenn expended them on personal luxuries. She indulged in a vacation, bought a Mercedes-Benz, and splurged on designer goods.

Additional Charges and Penalties

Davis, 43, also pleaded guilty, but his charges were not directly related to the fraudulent relief funds. He was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, which were discovered during a search warrant execution at their residence.

In addition to their fraudulent activities with the relief funds, both Glenn and Davis applied for unemployment insurance benefits without any legitimate income. As a consequence of their actions, they will forfeit assets derived from their crimes as part of their plea agreements. These include the Mercedes-Benz and various jewelry items for Glenn, and firearms for Davis.

Upcoming Sentencing

Glenn faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while Davis could be imprisoned for up to 15 years. Their sentencing is scheduled for May and April 2024, respectively. Their case was pursued by the Maryland Strike Force as part of a national effort to prosecute COVID-19 relief fund fraud.

This case is a stark reminder of the exploitation that can occur during times of crisis, and the importance of robust mechanisms to prevent, detect, and punish such acts.