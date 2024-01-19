Marvel Star Xochitl Gomez's Fight Against Nonconsensual Deepfakes: A Call for Legal Intervention

Seventeen-year-old actress Xochitl Gomez, known for her roles in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Dancing With the Stars,' has found herself at the center of a disturbing digital violation. Nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes featuring her face have been discovered on social media. Despite attempts to remove the content, it remains disturbingly accessible online.

The Deepfake Dilemma

Deepfakes are a growing concern, affecting countless women and girls worldwide. Using artificial intelligence, these digitally manipulated creations superimpose the victim's face onto explicit images or videos. The issue extends beyond famous individuals, victimizing ordinary people and amplifying the trauma and violation.

Legal Challenges and Limitations

In the United States, the legal framework surrounding nonconsensual explicit deepfakes is patchy at best. There is no comprehensive federal legislation to address this issue, although some states have laws offering limited protection. A federal bill that could criminalize the nonconsensual distribution of such material is pending further action. Still, the struggle to remove such content from the internet persists, despite the takedown request forms offered by search engines like Google and Microsoft's Bing.

A Voice Against Violation

Gomez's candid discussion about her experience on 'The Squeeze,' a podcast hosted by actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, has resonated with millions. The segment on deepfakes has been viewed over 7 million times, amplifying the conversation around this distressing issue. Gomez shared her coping strategies, which included disconnecting from her phone and spending time with friends, providing solace in face of this unsettling violation.