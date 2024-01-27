Martin County Sheriff's Office Takes Action Against Sovereign Citizen Squatters

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has made a decisive move against squatters linked with a sovereign citizen group, known for their past violent confrontations with law enforcement. The squatters had been illegally occupying derelict boats off the county's coast, triggering a comprehensive investigation that was initiated in August 2023.

The Unlawful Encroachment

The investigation into the squatters was sparked when authorities received a tip-off about a couple who had brazenly moved onto someone else's property. Not just settling for temporary residence, they had constructed a permanent structure and installed solar panels for their convenience. The couple, despite several eviction notices, persisted in their defiance, refusing to vacate the property.

Upon confrontation, the couple claimed their affiliation with the Moorish National Republic, a group with a notorious reputation for its conflicts with legal authorities. On January 25, the law enforcement finally handcuffed the duo. The male squatter, identifying himself as Saleem Yosiyah Yisrael, was taken into custody along with his female companion.

Fraudulent Activities and Cybercrimes

Upon arrest, it was found that the couple was involved in several illegal activities. These included scams associated with the Postal Service and fraudulent dealings with Iraqi currency. These revelations have led the FBI to probe deeper into their alleged fraudulent practices and cybercrimes.

The decisive action taken by the Martin County Sheriff's Office against these squatters sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in dealing with sovereign citizen groups. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the audacity of such groups and their persistent resistance to legal authority.