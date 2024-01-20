Martha's Vineyard Resident Arrested on Clandestine Recording Charges

John Rose, a one-time fire chief and long-time resident of Martha's Vineyard, found himself in the eye of a storm on January 20, 2024, when he was apprehended on charges of clandestinely recording an individual in a compromising situation.

The arrest came after a report was lodged with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, attached to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, on December 14, 2023.

The report raised allegations against Rose, stating that he had in his possession a video recording of an individual in a state of partial or full nudity, performing sexual acts without the individual's informed consent.

The investigation spearheaded by the MA State Police Detective Unit, led to the charges that Rose currently faces.

Following his arrest, Rose, 53, was denied bail and is currently being held in custody. His arraignment has been scheduled for January 22, 2024, at the Edgartown District Court, where the charges against him will be officially read.