Martha's Vineyard Man, Petar Petyoshin, Sentenced for Armed Bank Robbery

In a chilling turn of events, Petar Petyoshin, a resident of Martha's Vineyard, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in federal prison following an armed bank robbery in Falmouth, Cape Cod. The incident, which took place on April 8, 2023, saw Petyoshin travel to the location via a Steamship Authority ferry from the Vineyard.

Armed Robbery at Rockland Trust Bank

During the robbery at Rockland Trust Bank, Petyoshin brandished a firearm and used zip ties to restrain customers and bank employees. He staged a high-stakes heist, fleeing the scene with over $20,000 in a vehicle he commandeered from a customer. The audacious act was carried out with a level of precision that belied Petyoshin's former life as a seemingly ordinary citizen.

From Water Department Employee to Convicted Felon

Prior to his descent into crime, Petyoshin was employed at the Oak Bluffs Water Department and owned a now-defunct clothing store in Oak Bluffs named Dapper Martha's Vineyard. Interestingly, it was reported that he used a jacket, sunglasses, and a wig from his store's inventory as part of his disguise during the robbery, proving that even in crime, Petyoshin had an eye for detail.

Justice Served: Petyoshin's Conviction and Sentencing

The Department of Justice was actively involved in the case, leading to Petyoshin's conviction and sentencing for his actions on that day. The sentence serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such violent crimes, bringing a measure of closure to those affected while sending a clear message to would-be criminals.