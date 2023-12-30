Marsa Theft Incident: Duo Arrested for Wallet Theft and Car Damage

In a disquieting incident that unfolded in Marsa on Friday evening, two individuals, a 37-year-old man from Birzebbuga and a 29-year-old woman from Cospicua, found themselves at the center of a theft investigation. The pair is suspected of having purloined a wallet from inside a man’s car and then leaving a trail of damage in their wake.

Unexpected Encounter on Triq is-Salib

The event kicked off with the suspects approaching their unsuspecting victim on Triq is-Salib. Their pretense? A simple appeal for money. As the encounter unfolded, the woman allegedly seized the opportunity to lift the man’s wallet, while her accomplice inflicted damage upon the car.

A Swift Escape and Prompt Action

Following the theft, the duo fled the scene, leaving their victim to grapple with the unexpected violation. However, the victim’s prompt action gave the authorities a fighting chance to apprehend the culprits. He immediately reported the crime and provided the police with a detailed description of the assailants.

Apprehension and Police Custody

The officers, armed with the victim’s description, managed to locate the woman on Triq is-Sajjied in Marsa. They found the male suspect ensconced inside a nearby bar, seemingly oblivious to the tightening police dragnet. Both suspects were apprehended without incident and are currently held for police questioning.

While the case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and the swift reporting of criminal activities. It is through such collective efforts that communities can hope to deter crime and maintain a sense of security.