Marlon 'Yankee' Everett Sentenced to Life for Albert Johnson's Murder

Marlon Everett, popularly known as 'Yankee,' has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Albert Johnson. The sentence, with the possibility of parole after 28 years, was pronounced on February 2, 2024, by High Court Justice Candace Nanton. Everett's conviction dates back to November 6, 2023, for a crime committed on April 20, 2018, on the bustling streets of Belize City's Regent Street.

The Murder Case

The brutal murder of Albert Johnson sent shockwaves through the Belize community back in 2018. Captured on video surveillance, the identity of the shooter was initially unclear. However, the puzzle pieces fell into place when a police officer and a witness identified Everett as the gunman. Despite Everett's alibi that he was at home during the shooting, the evidence stacked against him proved otherwise.

The Testimony and Sentence

Two main witnesses played crucial roles in Everett's conviction. A teenager, barely 14 at the time of the incident, became pivotal to the case. Despite his attempts to retract his initial statements, the court admitted his earlier testimony as evidence. A police officer also identified Everett as the shooter from the video footage. Based on this evidence, Justice Candace Nanton decided on a starting point of 27 years for sentencing.

Justice Nanton also considered both aggravating and mitigating factors in the case. She added two years to the sentence due to the aggravating circumstances surrounding the crime. However, she deducted a year for mitigating factors, including Everett's claim of being at home at the time of the shooting. The time Everett had already spent in custody—5 years, 9 months, and 12 days—was also subtracted from the sentence. This deduction leaves Everett with a total of 22 years and 3 months to be served before he is eligible for parole.

The Aftermath

Everett's sentencing marks the conclusion of a case that has haunted Belize City for years. Despite the finality of the court's decision, the reverberations of this violent act continue to impact the community. The echoes of the gunshots on Regent Street serve as a stark reminder of the long shadow that crime casts on society.