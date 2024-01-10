en English
Crime

Marital Discord Turns Deadly: Ghanaian Man Allegedly Kills Wife After Loss of Newborn

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Marital Discord Turns Deadly: Ghanaian Man Allegedly Kills Wife After Loss of Newborn

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the quiet town of Dunkwa Mfuom, Ghana, a man identified as Ato John, aged in his late 30s, allegedly killed his wife following a period of intense marital discord precipitated by the death of their newborn daughter.

Tragedy Strikes After a Threat of Divorce

The couple, once known to live harmoniously, was torn apart by grief and conflict after the tragic loss of their baby. The death dealt a severe blow to their relationship, culminating in the wife threatening to divorce Ato John. This threat seemed to be the tipping point, leading to a violent altercation in the couple’s bedroom.

Neighbours Intervene in a Gruesome Scene

The couple’s children, alarmed by the escalating violence, alerted their neighbors. The concerned neighbors, upon reaching the scene, found the bedroom door locked from the inside. They forced entry to discover a gruesome scene: the wife, lifeless in a pool of blood, with one of her eyes gruesomely removed.

A Failed Suicide Attempt and Subsequent Arrest

Ato John, in a state of shock and guilt, was found attempting to commit suicide by hanging himself with a sponge. However, the neighbors intervened in time, saving his life. The police were promptly called to the scene, and Ato John was arrested. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Dunkwa Hospital under police watch. Meanwhile, the body of his wife has been moved to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and further investigation into the incident.

Crime Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

