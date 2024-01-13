en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mariska Hargitay Shares Personal Sexual Assault Experience, Inspires Advocacy

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Mariska Hargitay Shares Personal Sexual Assault Experience, Inspires Advocacy

In a poignant unveiling, Mariska Hargitay, renowned for her portrayal of Detective Olivia Benson in the long-standing series ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ has courageously shared her personal survival story of sexual assault in an influential article for People magazine. In a narrative that resonates deeply, Hargitay, who fell victim to a sexual assault perpetrated by someone she once considered a friend, meticulously recounts her desperate attempts to escape the horrifying situation before finally succumbing to ‘freeze mode,’ a well-documented trauma response.

A Silent Battle

Despite initially trying to erase the incident from her memory, Hargitay acknowledges the lasting impact of the assault and her continuous commitment to support survivors. Her candid revelation has drawn strong support from various organizations advocating for sexual assault victims, including the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, and the New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Breaking the Silence

These organizations laud Hargitay for her bravery in stepping forward, asserting that her actions contribute significantly to destigmatizing victims’ voices and can inspire others to follow suit. Hargitay’s advocacy efforts are not confined to her personal narrative; she is the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault.

An On-Screen Advocate

Her on-screen role, where she embodies a character dedicated to fighting sexual violence, further underscores her dedication to this cause. Hargitay’s message is unambiguous: while the incident was a harrowing one, it does not define her, just as no single event should define any individual.

0
Crime Human Rights United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny
In Portsmouth, Virginia, a rather conspicuous larceny unfolded in broad daylight. A Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) store became the stage for an audacious theft, an event that was captured on video, making it a peculiar piece of evidence in the annals of theft cases. The suspect, identified by the Portsmouth Police Department, is 41-year-old
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny
Vernon Eversole, West Terre Haute Resident with Criminal Past, Sentenced to 70 Years for 2017 Murder
25 mins ago
Vernon Eversole, West Terre Haute Resident with Criminal Past, Sentenced to 70 Years for 2017 Murder
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
27 mins ago
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
Haverfordwest Horror: Woman Arrested after Child Found Dead in Gym Building
3 mins ago
Haverfordwest Horror: Woman Arrested after Child Found Dead in Gym Building
Underworld Figure Jose Matus Assassinated in Belize City, Two Bystanders Injured
7 mins ago
Underworld Figure Jose Matus Assassinated in Belize City, Two Bystanders Injured
The Legal Risks of Digital Vigilantism: A Fine Line Between Civic Duty and Defamation
23 mins ago
The Legal Risks of Digital Vigilantism: A Fine Line Between Civic Duty and Defamation
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
15 seconds
Trump’s 2024 Strategy: Dove or Hawk?
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
26 seconds
Congress Addresses Ram Mandir Event Invitation Controversy
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
1 min
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
1 min
NBA Academy Africa's Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
2 mins
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
2 mins
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
2 mins
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
3 mins
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
59 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app