Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About Personal Experience with Sexual Violence

Actress Mariska Hargitay, renowned for her role on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,' has unsealed her personal experiences with sexual violence, offering a stirring narrative in a first-person essay for PEOPLE magazine. Hargitay, at the age of 59, has courageously stepped forward to share her deeply personal story, recounting the traumatic incident where she was raped by a man she considered a friend in her 30s.

Act of Dominance, Not Sexuality

Remaining reticent on the assailant's identity, Hargitay described the incident as an act of dominance and control, rather than an act of sexual nature. She initially coped with the trauma by dissociating the event from her life narrative, a common coping mechanism among victims of sexual assault. However, over time, she has come to embrace her truth as a vital part of her healing process.

A Journey of Empowerment

Speaking on the Today show, the actress discussed the sense of empowerment and liberation she experienced through sharing her story. Hargitay, in a display of remarkable resilience, found strength in her vulnerability, transforming her personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for others who have suffered similar experiences.

Commitment to Supporting Survivors

Her portrayal of Detective Olivia Benson on the television show 'Law & Order: SVU' and her work with the Joyful Heart Foundation exhibit her unwavering commitment to supporting survivors of abuse and sexual violence. Hargitay's story underscores the importance of acknowledging and naming traumatic experiences, and listening to one's inner voice, as significant steps towards recovery and healing.