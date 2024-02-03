Mariposa County High School Basketball Team Under Investigation: Coach and Two Teens Arrested

In a shocking development, Mariposa County, California, finds itself at the center of a grave investigation involving two teenagers and their basketball coach. The young individuals, members of the Mariposa County High School boys' basketball team, have been arrested on charges related to multiple sex crimes. Adding to the grim nature of the situation, the team's head coach, Pierce Chaney, has also been taken into custody, charged with felony child abuse and neglecting to fulfill his duties as a mandated reporter.

Authorities on High Alert

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is leaving no stone unturned in this chilling case. While coach Chaney is not being charged in relation to the sex crimes, his arrest underlines the seriousness of the situation. The authorities are now collaborating with the local school district, aiming to prioritize student safety and ensure the protection of the victims and witnesses connected to these distressing events.

Temporary Halt to Team Activities

In the aftermath of the incident, the school district's superintendent, Jeff Aranguena, has taken immediate action by putting a temporary halt to all team activities. The pause is planned to be lifted on Monday. However, these activities will proceed without the involvement of any current coaches while the investigation is ongoing. This move is seen as an attempt to maintain normalcy for the students amid the ongoing investigation, while also ensuring their safety.

Awaiting Further Details

As the investigation unfolds, the community holds its breath, waiting for further information. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed by the authorities at this point. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office continues its rigorous investigation, and the school district stands in support, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the collective effort to bring justice.