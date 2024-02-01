Margate Woman Elizabeth Colton Reported Missing, Possibly Headed Towards London Victoria

On the frosty morning of February 1st, 48-year-old Elizabeth Colton from Margate was reported missing, with her last known location being the Lonsdale Avenue area of Cliftonville at approximately 10:15 am. According to reports, there is a chance that Colton may have taken a train towards the bustling city of London Victoria later that same morning.

Characteristics and Last Known Outfit

Colton is described as a woman of approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, with medium-length brown hair that falls gently around her shoulders. On the day of her disappearance, she was seen wearing dark glasses that contrasted with her light complexion, grey check trousers that hinted at her refined style, and a black fur coat that braved the winter chills. Additionally, she was carrying a black handbag, a common accessory in her daily attire, and a black walking stick, a stark reminder of her struggles with mobility.

Police Appeal for Information

The police, in their relentless pursuit to locate Colton, are appealing to the public for any shred of information that could assist in their investigation. They urge anyone who has any knowledge about her whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen her on that fateful day, to immediately call 999. When making the call, individuals should reference the case number 01-0927, ensuring their information is directed to the right team.

A Community in Distress

The news of Colton's disappearance has sent ripples of distress through the community. Neighbours, friends, and family members are left in a state of worry and shock, as questions about Colton’s safety and whereabouts continue to linger. As the search continues, the community stands together, hopeful for Colton's safe return.