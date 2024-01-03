en English
Crime

Margate Police Chief Faces Probe for Alleged Inappropriate Text Messages

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
In a recent turn of events, Joseph Galaska, the Police Chief of Margate, finds himself under potential investigation due to allegations concerning inappropriate text messages. The allegations against Chief Galaska came to light approximately a month ago when a member of the police department accused him of sending inappropriate texts. However, a lack of evidence at the time meant that the claims initially seemed baseless.

Allegations Emerge

It wasn’t until a copy of the alleged text message surfaced that the city commissioners decided to act. Margate’s Mayor, Tommy Ruzzano, confirmed the decision but refrained from divulging specific details about the text messages, such as their content and the number of people involved, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Independent Investigation

In response to the emerging allegations, the city commission has authorized the city manager to appoint an external investigator to handle the case. Cale Curtis, the City Manager, confirmed to the city commissioners that a formal complaint had indeed been received on December 13, addressing inappropriate text exchanges between some members of the Margate Police Department.

A Pattern of Controversy?

Attempts to reach Galaska for comment have so far been unsuccessful. Galaska’s journey with the department started in 1995, and he was named the acting chief in 2021. He eventually took over the reins as the chief, succeeding former Chief Jonathan Shaw, who was removed from his position following undisclosed allegations. Shaw has since filed a lawsuit against the city, which is currently pending, adding another layer of complexity to the department’s recent controversies.

Crime Law United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

