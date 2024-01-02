en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Marc Webley: A Gangland Figure’s Haunting Premonition of His Own Demise

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Marc Webley: A Gangland Figure’s Haunting Premonition of His Own Demise

In a shocking turn of events, Marc Webley, a notorious figure from the underworld, met a tragic end that he had seemingly predicted just weeks before his demise. Webley was fatally shot in a violent attack outside a pub in Edinburgh, setting a grim tone to the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Haunting Premonition of Death

Webley’s videos, posted in the weeks leading up to his death, portray a man who was acutely aware of his impending doom. In the footage, an emotional Webley, appearing intoxicated, is seen in a pub passionately singing to Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ and breaking down in tears. In a chilling moment, he asks his audience, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ Evidently, he was. He expressed a sense of uniqueness and a belief that he would die content, leaving viewers with a haunting impression.

A Call to Arms

Not one to back down, Webley’s videos also showcased his brazen audacity. He alluded to carrying a weapon in his ‘man bag’ and taunted his adversaries to confront him. In another video recorded outside a pub, he boldly challenged his rivals, boasting about his readiness and mocking their lack of courage. His defiant spirit, however, would not be enough to shield him from the fatal attack that awaited him.

A Violent End

Webley was killed in a targeted attack that involved the use of a red Hyundai Tucson by the shooter. The assailant, along with at least one other accomplice, fled the scene towards Leith. Another man, aged 39, was also wounded in the shooting and is currently in stable condition at the hospital. Police have launched a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Following Webley’s death, his ex-partner, Jane Park, a Lotto winner, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Accompanied by the song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ by P Diddy and Faith Evans, she posted a video of the two, a somber reminder of a life tragically lost and a relationship abruptly ended.

Webley’s life and death, entangled in the world of crime, trigger important questions about societal dynamics, the triggers of criminality, and the long shadows they cast. His story, as tragic as it is, serves as a stark reminder of the perilous path that crime often leads to, a path where even the bravest find themselves cornered, their fate sealed in a tragic end.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash

By Nimrah Khatoon

Pueblo Records First Homicide of 2024 Amidst Rising Crime Rates

By Mazhar Abbas

Brampton Mayor Advocates Fines for Misuse of 911 Services

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Norwegian 'Eunuch Maker' Admits to Running Dark Web Castration Cartel

By Justice Nwafor

Suspect Identified in Fatal Saginaw Hit-and-Run Case ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Suspect Identified in Fatal Saginaw Hit-and-Run Case ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Sexual Assault Shakes Valencia: Algerian Man Arrested

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Eve Sexual Assault Shakes Valencia: Algerian Man Arrested
High-Speed Chase in Tarragona Ends in Arrest of Two Suspects

By Safak Costu

High-Speed Chase in Tarragona Ends in Arrest of Two Suspects
Greensboro Police Department Mourns the Loss of Sgt. Philip Dale Nix

By BNN Correspondents

Greensboro Police Department Mourns the Loss of Sgt. Philip Dale Nix
Tales to Astonish: A Comic Shop in Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Tales to Astonish: A Comic Shop in Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
30 seconds
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
35 seconds
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
38 seconds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
40 seconds
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
56 seconds
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
1 min
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
1 min
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans Brace for Decisive Clash: AFC South Title at Stake
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
2 mins
Lawsuit Alleges Autoimmune Injuries from Gardasil HPV Vaccine
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app