Marc Vincent Dykes Released After Serving Sentence for Violent Attack

Bringing a violent chapter to a close, 54-year-old Marc Vincent Dykes walked out of prison, having served his two-year sentence in remand for a violent attack that shook his Invercargill home on December 28, 2022. The Invercargill District Court hearing, which was initially set to be a judge-alone trial, saw an eleventh-hour shift when Dykes pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with reckless disregard, assault, and wilful damage.

An Afternoon Escalated into a Violent Melee

The court heard that Dykes, following a day of drinking, had spiraled into aggression. It started with him twisting his flatmate's arm and escalated to him hurling a chair through a window. Upon hearing about the damage, two individuals arrived at the property, only to be confronted by a craft knife-wielding Dykes. The ensuing clash saw one slashed across the torso and the others wounded. When finally tackled and disarmed, Dykes himself sustained injuries, and another person suffered a minor leg injury. Dykes was eventually subdued with a taser before his arrest.

A Nightmarish Aftermath

One of the victims required hospital treatment and received 36 stitches. Despite being too intoxicated to remember the event, Dykes was reprimanded by Judge Thomas Ingram, who emphasized the seriousness of the situation. He pointed out that what had transpired could easily have resulted in a fatality. Dykes' personal history of significant early life trauma was also highlighted during the hearing.

A Stern Warning and Reparations

The judge made it clear that no leniency would be granted in the future and urged Dykes to address his issues. In addition to serving his time, Dykes was ordered to pay $813 in reparation for the broken window, adding a financial burden to his penal consequences. The incident, though horrifying, brings to light the harsh reality of unchecked aggression, the aftermath of uncontrolled anger, and the importance of addressing personal issues before they escalate into life-altering events.