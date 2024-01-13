en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Maplewood Resident Reports Vehicle Theft: Police Launch Investigation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Maplewood Resident Reports Vehicle Theft: Police Launch Investigation

In a quiet corner of Maplewood, NJ, a ripple of unease spreads along the quaint houses lining Fernwood Road. Last Monday, an anonymous resident awoke to the gut-wrenching discovery of a theft from their motor vehicle. In a flagrant violation of personal space, the individual found their vehicle breached, and personal items whisked away by faceless perpetrators.

Disturbing Discovery

Upon approaching their vehicle, the resident was greeted by signs of intrusion. It was clear that the vehicle had been subjected to a thorough search, with compartments left ajar and items strewn about. The resident could not immediately provide an exact inventory of stolen items, leaving a chilling gap in the narrative of the incident.

Police Investigation

The Maplewood Police Department has swiftly stepped into action, launching an investigation into the unsettling incident. As they delve into the mystery surrounding the theft, they face the daunting task of piecing together the puzzle with few leads and incomplete information.

A Community on Alert

Meanwhile, the news has sent a wave of vigilance through the tranquil community of Fernwood Road. The Maplewood Police Department is appealing to the public, urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. As the investigation unfolds, the residents are left grappling with the reality of crime seeping into their serene sanctuary, reminding them that no haven is truly impervious.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
Five individuals have been arrested in India by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a scandalous paper leak case in Rajasthan’s Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022. The accused have been named as Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. The investigators have taken them into custody for
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
Significant Decrease in Major Crimes: A New Era for Jefferson Parish
6 mins ago
Significant Decrease in Major Crimes: A New Era for Jefferson Parish
Reece Callum Davidson Sentenced for Series of High-Performance Car Thefts
7 mins ago
Reece Callum Davidson Sentenced for Series of High-Performance Car Thefts
Delayed Justice: The Murder Case of Michael Anthony Davis
1 min ago
Delayed Justice: The Murder Case of Michael Anthony Davis
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
2 mins ago
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
6 mins ago
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
18 seconds
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
51 seconds
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
1 min
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
1 min
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
1 min
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
1 min
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
1 min
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
1 min
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
2 mins
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app