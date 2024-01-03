en English
Accidents

Manitowoc County Christmas Day Crash: Driver Faces Charges

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Manitowoc County Christmas Day Crash: Driver Faces Charges

On a quiet Christmas Day in Manitowoc County, a fatal traffic accident shattered the holiday peace. The perpetrator, 38-year-old Philip Slezewski, now faces five grave charges, including two counts of knowingly operating a vehicle while his license was suspended, resulting in death. The calamity unfolded on Interstate 43 in the town of Centerville around 2:45 p.m., involving two vehicles in a brutal collision.

Details of the Crash

According to the criminal complaint, Slezewski lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass another car. He cited a potential mechanical failure with the steering as the cause of the accident. However, his negligence was not limited to the mechanical failure. Slezewski confessed to consuming cocaine and marijuana the day before the incident, a factor that could have impaired his driving ability. However, charges pertaining to operating under the influence are not included due to pending blood test results.

Victims of the Tragedy

The crash claimed the lives of two precious souls – Slezewski’s 38-year-old wife and his 71-year-old mother. Their loss is a grim reminder of the life-shattering consequences of irresponsible driving. Slezewski, currently held on a $300,000 cash bond, is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

A History of Negligent Driving

Equally troubling is Slezewski’s history of negligent driving. His driving record revealed a suspended and expired occupational driver’s license with several unpaid citations. Unaware that his reckless maneuver had led to a collision with another vehicle, the incident further underscores his disregard for responsible driving.

This incident is yet another addition to the growing list of fatal crashes on Interstate 43, prompting a thorough investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office. The road to justice for the victims is long, but the charges brought against Slezewski serve as a stern reminder of the severe consequences of negligent driving.

Accidents Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

