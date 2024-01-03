Manitowoc County Christmas Day Crash: Driver Faces Charges

On a quiet Christmas Day in Manitowoc County, a fatal traffic accident shattered the holiday peace. The perpetrator, 38-year-old Philip Slezewski, now faces five grave charges, including two counts of knowingly operating a vehicle while his license was suspended, resulting in death. The calamity unfolded on Interstate 43 in the town of Centerville around 2:45 p.m., involving two vehicles in a brutal collision.

Details of the Crash

According to the criminal complaint, Slezewski lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass another car. He cited a potential mechanical failure with the steering as the cause of the accident. However, his negligence was not limited to the mechanical failure. Slezewski confessed to consuming cocaine and marijuana the day before the incident, a factor that could have impaired his driving ability. However, charges pertaining to operating under the influence are not included due to pending blood test results.

Victims of the Tragedy

The crash claimed the lives of two precious souls – Slezewski’s 38-year-old wife and his 71-year-old mother. Their loss is a grim reminder of the life-shattering consequences of irresponsible driving. Slezewski, currently held on a $300,000 cash bond, is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

A History of Negligent Driving

Equally troubling is Slezewski’s history of negligent driving. His driving record revealed a suspended and expired occupational driver’s license with several unpaid citations. Unaware that his reckless maneuver had led to a collision with another vehicle, the incident further underscores his disregard for responsible driving.

This incident is yet another addition to the growing list of fatal crashes on Interstate 43, prompting a thorough investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office. The road to justice for the victims is long, but the charges brought against Slezewski serve as a stern reminder of the severe consequences of negligent driving.