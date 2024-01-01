en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Manipur’s Imphal Valley Gripped by Unrest Following Deadly Attack

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
Manipur’s Imphal Valley Gripped by Unrest Following Deadly Attack

In the wake of an alarming violent episode in the Imphal Valley of Manipur, authorities have reinstated a curfew in the districts of Thoubal, Imphal East, and Imphal West. This decision came after a tragic incident on Saturday evening in Lilong where unidentified gunmen ruthlessly killed four people. Furthermore, in a move to prevent exacerbation of the situation, the relaxation period of the curfew in two other districts has been shortened.

A Wave of Violence

The incident occurred amidst an already volatile atmosphere, with the region witnessing a surge in ethnic clashes since May last year. The unidentified assailants, dressed in camouflage, targeted locals, leading to the death of four and injuring several others. This has resulted in a death toll of over 180 since the outbreak of violence. The immediate aftermath of the shooting saw locals, outraged and grieving, set three vehicles ablaze. The ownership of these vehicles is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities Respond

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has publicly denounced the violence and called for peace. In his statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives. He affirmed that the police have initiated a combing operation aimed at apprehending the culprits. However, the identity of the gunmen remains undisclosed, and the motive behind the attack is still under investigation. The unfortunate incident has raised questions about the security arrangements in place, leading to the reimposition of the curfew.

The Unsettling Aftermath

The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, signaling an escalation in the tense security situation. The curfew, initially relaxed, has been reimposed in three districts and shortened in two others as a preventive measure. The Chief Minister’s appeal for peace underscores the need for calm and understanding during this tumultuous period. Amidst these turbulent times, hope clings to the ongoing investigations, which aim to bring the perpetrators to justice and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deadly attack.

0
Crime India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India: Exposing 'Donkey Flight': The Perilous Path of Illegal Immigration

By Geeta Pillai

Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edinburgh New Year's Eve Shooting: A Murder Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Homicide Investigation Underway in Baillou Hill Heights

By Rizwan Shah

Grim Spate of Murder-Suicides Highlights Deepening Domestic Violence C ...
@Crime · 15 mins
Grim Spate of Murder-Suicides Highlights Deepening Domestic Violence C ...
heart comment 0
Nashville Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape and Robbery: City on High Alert

By Waqas Arain

Nashville Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape and Robbery: City on High Alert
Land Dispute Turns Fatal: Woman Shoots Husband, Brother-in-law in Ujjain

By Rafia Tasleem

Land Dispute Turns Fatal: Woman Shoots Husband, Brother-in-law in Ujjain
Gruesome Discovery of Abused Dog Precedes Controversial Breed Ban in England and Wales

By Mazhar Abbas

Gruesome Discovery of Abused Dog Precedes Controversial Breed Ban in England and Wales
BJP MLA’s Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
32 seconds
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
1 min
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
1 min
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
2 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
2 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
3 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
6 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
7 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
7 mins
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
12 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
19 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
28 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
58 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app