Manipur’s Imphal Valley Gripped by Unrest Following Deadly Attack

In the wake of an alarming violent episode in the Imphal Valley of Manipur, authorities have reinstated a curfew in the districts of Thoubal, Imphal East, and Imphal West. This decision came after a tragic incident on Saturday evening in Lilong where unidentified gunmen ruthlessly killed four people. Furthermore, in a move to prevent exacerbation of the situation, the relaxation period of the curfew in two other districts has been shortened.

A Wave of Violence

The incident occurred amidst an already volatile atmosphere, with the region witnessing a surge in ethnic clashes since May last year. The unidentified assailants, dressed in camouflage, targeted locals, leading to the death of four and injuring several others. This has resulted in a death toll of over 180 since the outbreak of violence. The immediate aftermath of the shooting saw locals, outraged and grieving, set three vehicles ablaze. The ownership of these vehicles is yet to be confirmed.

Authorities Respond

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has publicly denounced the violence and called for peace. In his statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives. He affirmed that the police have initiated a combing operation aimed at apprehending the culprits. However, the identity of the gunmen remains undisclosed, and the motive behind the attack is still under investigation. The unfortunate incident has raised questions about the security arrangements in place, leading to the reimposition of the curfew.

The Unsettling Aftermath

The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, signaling an escalation in the tense security situation. The curfew, initially relaxed, has been reimposed in three districts and shortened in two others as a preventive measure. The Chief Minister’s appeal for peace underscores the need for calm and understanding during this tumultuous period. Amidst these turbulent times, hope clings to the ongoing investigations, which aim to bring the perpetrators to justice and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deadly attack.