Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing

Manipur, a northeastern state of India, has been shaken by a horrifying incident where three men, including a father and his son, were found dead under suspicious circumstances. The victims were reported missing the previous day, and their bodies were discovered in the region’s forested area. According to local police, the fourth person who went missing with them is still nowhere to be found. A rigorous investigation is underway to unravel the mystery behind this tragic event, and the search for the fourth individual continues.

Mysterious Deaths in the Forest

The deceased have been identified as Oinam Romen Meitei, 45, Thoudam Ibomcha Meitei, 53, and his son Thoudam Anand Meitei, 27. They were discovered by a joint team of the army and state police near the foothills of the Ching Meichakpo Hills. The bodies bore bullet wounds and one had a slit throat, raising suspicions of foul play. The trio was last seen while they were out collecting firewood.

Armed Group Claims Responsibility

An armed group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing, which has heightened tensions in the region and drawn attention from the Army chief. However, the identity of the group has not been disclosed to the public. The news has caused a stir among the local community and raised questions about safety near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Investigation and Search Continues

The police are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances surrounding these deaths. The belongings of the deceased, including knives used for cutting firewood and bicycles, were recovered from the scene. The search for the fourth missing person, 56-year-old Ahanthem Dara, is ongoing. The incident has cast a long shadow over the community, with residents anxiously awaiting answers about the cause and motive behind these killings.