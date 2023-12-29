en English
Crime

Manipur Singer Akhu Chingangbam Abducted Amidst Rising Ethnic Violence

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:36 am EST
Manipur Singer Akhu Chingangbam Abducted Amidst Rising Ethnic Violence

In a disquieting incident in Khurai, Imphal East, Akhu Chingangbam, a distinguished singer, lyricist, and founder of the folk-rock band, Imphal Talkies, was abducted by unidentified gunmen. The assailants held his wife and mother at gunpoint, intensifying the already strained situation in the region.

Abduction Amidst Ethnic Violence

The abduction of Chingangbam, a cherished figure in the music community of Northeast India, comes against a backdrop of escalating ethnic violence in Manipur. The state has been marred by conflicts between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3 and this incident has only heightened the existing tension. The singer, known for his activism and initiatives for the rehabilitation of violence victims, was reportedly targeted over comments he made on social media amidst the communal unrest.

A Shock to the Music Community

The news of Chingangbam’s abduction sent shockwaves through the music community. As a prominent singer-songwriter and an advocate for peace and unity, his kidnapping has raised concerns over his safety and the broader implications for freedom of expression. His abduction, however, ended in relief as he was released following the harrowing experience, but the event serves as a stark reminder of the volatile situation in Manipur.

Security Concerns in Manipur

The abduction has heightened concerns about the safety and security of residents in Manipur. While the release of Chingangbam brings some relief, it underscores the volatile nature of the ethnic conflicts and the potential hazards for those living in the region. The incident has once again drawn attention to the pressing need for resolution and peace in the state, particularly in light of the recent surge in ethnic violence.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

