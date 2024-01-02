Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident

In a move designed to ease tensions and restore normalcy, the Manipur government has announced a modification of the curfew previously imposed across five districts in the Imphal valley. This decision follows a violent incident resulting in the death of four villagers in Thoubal, a crime attributed to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a proscribed militant group.

Curfew Relaxation: A Breather Amidst Tension

The curfew relaxation comes as a relief for the residents of Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts, where restrictions have been relaxed from 5 am to 10 pm on Wednesday, while Bishnupur district will see curfew eased until 9 pm. However, the relaxation does not extend to public assemblies, mass movements, sit-ins, or rallies unless they have received official approval.

An Act Triggering Unrest

The decision to impose the curfew was precipitated by a violent incident linked to a dispute over funds derived from the illicit drug trade. Apart from the tragic loss of four lives, two other people were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of an Imphal hospital.

PLA and RPF: The Culprits Behind the Violence

The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the PLA, has admitted the involvement of its members in the shooting, and has pledged to conduct an internal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Both the PLA and RPF are banned organisations under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.