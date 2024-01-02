en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident

In a move designed to ease tensions and restore normalcy, the Manipur government has announced a modification of the curfew previously imposed across five districts in the Imphal valley. This decision follows a violent incident resulting in the death of four villagers in Thoubal, a crime attributed to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a proscribed militant group.

Curfew Relaxation: A Breather Amidst Tension

The curfew relaxation comes as a relief for the residents of Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts, where restrictions have been relaxed from 5 am to 10 pm on Wednesday, while Bishnupur district will see curfew eased until 9 pm. However, the relaxation does not extend to public assemblies, mass movements, sit-ins, or rallies unless they have received official approval.

An Act Triggering Unrest

The decision to impose the curfew was precipitated by a violent incident linked to a dispute over funds derived from the illicit drug trade. Apart from the tragic loss of four lives, two other people were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of an Imphal hospital.

PLA and RPF: The Culprits Behind the Violence

The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the PLA, has admitted the involvement of its members in the shooting, and has pledged to conduct an internal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Both the PLA and RPF are banned organisations under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

0
Crime India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Government Surpasses Target: Over 2,000 'County Lines' Dismantled

By Justice Nwafor

Surge in Motorbike Thefts in North Wales Reflects National Trend

By BNN Correspondents

Alabama Man Sets Girlfriend's Car Ablaze in Terrifying Domestic Dispute

By Mazhar Abbas

America's Most Wanted Returns: John Walsh Rejoins with Son Callahan

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Unfolding Investigation into the Death of Tanyaradzwa Julius Mater ...
@Crime · 3 mins
The Unfolding Investigation into the Death of Tanyaradzwa Julius Mater ...
heart comment 0
Housekeeper’s Disappearance Leads to Chilling Discovery in Pennsylvania Home

By Rizwan Shah

Housekeeper's Disappearance Leads to Chilling Discovery in Pennsylvania Home
Identity Fraud Scheme Targeting Military Members: McCarthan Faces Indictment

By Nimrah Khatoon

Identity Fraud Scheme Targeting Military Members: McCarthan Faces Indictment
Six arrested with arms in Chattogram

By Muhammad Jawad

Six arrested with arms in Chattogram
Sea World Helicopter Crash Pilot Tested Positive for Cocaine, Investigation Reveals

By Mazhar Abbas

Sea World Helicopter Crash Pilot Tested Positive for Cocaine, Investigation Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
56 seconds
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
1 min
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
1 min
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
1 min
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
1 min
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
1 min
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
1 min
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
1 min
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
2 mins
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app