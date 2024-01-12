Manipal Group Director Suffers Theft at Mumbai Airport: Cash and Heirloom Pen Stolen

In a disconcerting incident at Mumbai airport, Binod Kumar Mandal, a director from the esteemed Manipal Group, faced an unexpected blow upon his arrival. On an official trip from Mangaluru, Mandal discovered his check-in luggage had been compromised, resulting in the loss of Rs 1 lakh in cash and a cherished family heirloom – a 78-year-old fountain pen.

A Bitter Welcome in Mumbai

Mandal, a 46-year-old executive, had decided to place these valuables in his check-in luggage, considering it a safer alternative in an unfamiliar city. However, this precautionary measure turned into a loss as he fell prey to baggage theft, a first in his frequent flying.

Inside Job Suspected

The theft is suspected to be an insider job. Mandal believes that the baggage scanning personnel may have conspired with the loaders, as the theft appears to have taken place within an area lacking in CCTV surveillance. The absence of adequate security measures in such critical zones raises serious concerns about the safety protocols at airports.

Loss of a Cherished Heirloom

More than the financial loss, what cuts deep is the loss of the 78-year-old fountain pen, a beloved artifact from 1946, gifted by Mandal’s grandfather. The stolen object held immeasurable sentimental value, painting a stark picture of the irreparable loss.

A Wait for Justice

Following this distressing ordeal, Mandal faced a five-hour-long wait to file a complaint with the airport police, further highlighting the need for more efficient systems to deal with such incidents. The incident underscores the risks attached to transporting valuables in checked luggage and calls for a review of security measures at airports.