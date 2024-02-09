Manhunt Underway: Samuel Hamilton Wanted on Recall to Prison

A manhunt is underway for 24-year-old Samuel Hamilton, a fugitive who breached his licence conditions and is now wanted on recall to prison. The public has been urged to come forward with any information leading to his whereabouts, with Crimestoppers offering a substantial reward of up to £5,000 for tips that lead to his arrest.

The Disappearance and Danger

Hamilton, known to have connections in Southampton, Portsmouth, and potentially Bristol, was last spotted in the Portsea area of Portsmouth on January 7. His sudden disappearance has raised grave concerns among law enforcement agencies, prompting an urgent appeal for information from the public.

Beth Simpson, Crimestoppers' regional manager, emphasized the significant risks Hamilton poses, stating, "We need to locate him as soon as possible to ensure the safety of our communities." She implored the public not to approach Hamilton if they sighted him but instead to report any information to Crimestoppers anonymously.

The Promise of Anonymity and Reward

In a bid to encourage more people to come forward, Crimestoppers has assured complete anonymity to those providing tips. As an independent organization separate from the police, they provide a safe space for individuals to share information without fear of repercussions.

The reward of up to £5,000, a substantial amount, is a testament to the urgency of the situation and the importance placed on Hamilton's capture. However, it is only valid until April 9, 2024. Simpson clarified, "The reward will only be given to information passed directly through Crimestoppers' anonymous online form or phone line."

A Race Against Time

As the clock ticks down, the search for Hamilton intensifies. The public's help is crucial in this mission, and every piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital in ensuring his swift arrest.

In the face of danger, Crimestoppers stands as a beacon of hope, providing a platform for anonymous reporting and actively working towards making communities safer. The reward serves as a powerful incentive, urging individuals to step forward and play their part in this critical pursuit.

As the manhunt continues, the echoes of Simpson's words resonate: "Your anonymity is guaranteed, and the safety of our communities depends on your actions." The race is on to find Samuel Hamilton, and time is of the essence.