Manhunt Underway in Westchester for Shoplifting Suspects Who Injured Officer

A manhunt is currently underway in Westchester for suspects involved in a string of shoplifting incidents who injured a police officer during a traffic stop on Thursday, January 18th. The suspects, who were driving a black Dodge SUV linked to the retail thefts, were initially stopped by Yonkers Police on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

Advertisment

A Dangerous Escape

As officers engaged with the suspects, the driver decided to take off at high speed, hitting an officer's elbow with the car door in the process. The injured officer was immediately given medical attention at a nearby hospital. Despite the swift response from the Yonkers Police, the suspects managed to escape, sparking off a high-speed pursuit.

A Manhunt Ensues

Advertisment

The chase was taken over by the Westchester County Police, who eventually had to terminate the pursuit near Mount Vernon due to safety concerns. The black Dodge SUV was later discovered crashed in the Bronx, with the suspects having already fled the scene on foot.

Continued Efforts to Locate the Suspects

Despite the suspects' successful evasion, authorities are undeterred. The Yonkers Police joined the search in the Bronx, and authorities continue to use all resources at their disposal to locate the suspects. This remains an ongoing situation, with the anticipation of regular updates as the manhunt progresses.