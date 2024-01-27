Manhunt Underway in St. Martinville Following Drive-by Shooting

St. Martinville, a quiet town in Louisiana, was abruptly jolted when a drive-by shooting erupted on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge on a seemingly ordinary Friday afternoon. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the incident, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m., unearthing a chilling scene of violence that sent ripples through the peace-loving community.

Unveiling the Incident

The law enforcement officers discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound, succumbed to the horrifying incident. The victim's dog, a silent companion in the vehicle during the harrowing encounter, was also found injured. In the immediate aftermath, both were rushed to the hospital, where they are receiving necessary medical attention.

Identifying the Suspect

As the investigation unfolded, the deputies identified the suspect as Matthew Christopher Muse, a 38-year-old resident of Baton Rouge. Muse is now facing a slew of charges that include attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and aggravated cruelty to animals. The seriousness of these charges paints a grim picture of the incident, raising several questions about the circumstances leading up to it.

Call for Public Assistance

Muse was last seen fleeing the scene in a 2013 Dark Blue Lexus GS350, bearing the Louisiana license plate number 425DGI. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has since launched a manhunt for the suspect, urging anyone with information about Muse's whereabouts to promptly get in touch at (337) 394-3071. The Sheriff's office has reinforced its plea with the promise of a cash reward for tips leading to Muse's arrest, hoping to expedite the suspect's capture and bring him to justice.

In the wake of this violent incident, the community of St. Martinville is left grappling with shock and anxiety, fervently hoping for a swift resolution to this case. Their tranquility shattered, they await the day when justice is served, and peace returns to their quiet town.