Manhunt Underway in McAllen for Suspects of Fatal Car Crash

The city of McAllen is currently under the grip of a manhunt for three individuals implicated in a fatal car crash that claimed the life of 57-year-old Myrna Gonzalez. The incident, a grievous testament to the devastating consequences of reckless driving and evasion of responsibility, occurred over the weekend at the intersection of Ware and Monte Cristo roads.

A Tragic Turn of Events

On Saturday evening, around 6:30 p.m., a seemingly regular day took a tragic turn when a collision led to the untimely death of Myrna Patricia Gonzalez. The accident, a stark reminder of the fragility of life, also highlighted the dark side of human nature as the three suspects, instead of coming forward, chose to flee the scene.

The Suspects on the Run

The police have identified the suspects as Julian Humberto Hernandez, Veronica Joselin Mariano Gutierrez, and Gerardo Mariano Gutierrez. Hernandez, 42, stands accused of causing the accident resulting in personal injury/death, while Veronica, 20, and Gerardo Gutierrez, 53, face charges for their failure to report the felony. All three were last seen in an older model single cab Ford F150 with faded paint. Their last known address is in Mission.

The McAllen police, in conjunction with McAllen Crime Stoppers, are urging anyone who may have information about the suspects or the incident to come forward. This collective effort aims to bring justice for Myrna Gonzalez and to hold the suspects accountable for their alleged roles in this tragic event. The ongoing investigation is a stark reminder of the community's resolve to uphold justice and the law.