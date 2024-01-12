Manhunt Underway in Donna, Texas for Shooting Suspect

In the heart of Donna, Texas, a quiet town is rattled by a sudden act of violence. The local law enforcement, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety, is tirelessly searching for a 51-year-old man, Jose Escobedo, Junior. He is the prime suspect in a shooting incident that sent shockwaves through the community.

The Incident

The incident transpired in the 2400 block of Grande Street in Donna. Responding to reports of gunfire, police officers arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was found in a vehicle near a residence, the suspected hideout of the perpetrator. The woman, identified only as Escobedo’s girlfriend, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. As of the latest reports, she remains in stable condition.

The Search

The initial investigation led the officers to the doorstep of a house on Grande Street. Hoping to apprehend Escobedo, they were met with silence. A thorough search of the premises yielded no trace of the suspect. It is believed that Escobedo had fled the scene prior to the arrival of the authorities, triggering a manhunt.

Call to the Public

As the investigation unfolds, the Donna Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Escobedo. Donna Crime Stoppers has urged anyone with information on Escobedo’s whereabouts to step forward. The search for Escobedo continues, a man now synonymous with a chilling act of violence that has left a community on edge.