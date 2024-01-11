Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Easton Shooting Incident

In the heart of Easton, Pennsylvania, a manhunt is underway for 23-year-old Tamir Freeman, the primary suspect in a shooting incident that took place near Centre Square on December 11. The Easton Police Department is calling on the public's help in apprehending Freeman, whose actions have left a 30-year-old man fighting for his life and a community shaken.

Shooting Incident at Centre Square

On the night of the incident, around 9:30 p.m., the 200 block of Northampton Street transformed into a crime scene. A 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, the violence of the assault was evident. The victim was swiftly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention, his current condition remains undisclosed.

Freeman: A Man Wanted

Tamir Freeman is now a face plastered across the city, wanted for several serious charges. These include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief. His actions have not only endangered a life but have also caused damage to a parked vehicle and two businesses in the vicinity of the shooting.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

The Easton Police Department has issued a stern warning, emphasizing that Freeman is considered armed and dangerous. They are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact 911 immediately. As the search for Freeman continues, the police are committed to ensuring justice for the victim and restoring safety within the community.