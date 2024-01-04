en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Manhunt Underway for New Year’s Day Sexual Assault Suspect in South Africa

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Manhunt Underway for New Year’s Day Sexual Assault Suspect in South Africa

As the first day of the New Year dawned in Grangetown, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, it brought with it a chilling incident that has left the local community in shock. The South African Police Services (SAPS) are currently pursuing a male suspect accused of sexually assaulting another man in a terrifying ordeal that unfolded during a thunderstorm.

Deviation from a Good Deed

The victim, who had been walking home from the Verulam Central Business District (CBD) to Everest Heights, was offered a ride by the perpetrator. Seeing it as a respite from the storm, the victim accepted the offer, unaware of the horrors that were about to unfold. The suspect, at the wheel of a silver Renault Triber, deviated from the agreed route and parked near a school ground. It was there that he revealed his true intentions, brandishing a firearm and forcing the victim into sexual acts.

Aftermath of the Assault

After the assault, the victim was dropped off at his home, a terrifying experience indelibly etched into his memory. The shock of the ordeal was further compounded when he later recognized the suspect’s vehicle, leading him to seek help from a member of the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA). Despite a thorough search, the suspect remains elusive, leaving the local community in fear and sparking a debate about the safety of accepting rides from strangers.

Unsettling Rise in Sexual Assault Cases

This incident is just one in an unsettling surge of sexual assault cases in South Africa. The country is grappling with an alarming number of rape cases, particularly involving minors, with many occurring in the victims’ or perpetrators’ homes. Among the recently sentenced are a traditional healer, given life imprisonment for the rape of a minor, and a 42-year-old man who infected a seven-year-old girl with HIV and STDs. These heinous crimes highlight the urgent need for stringent measures to curb sexual violence and protect vulnerable populations.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) are urging anyone with information about the New Year’s Day sexual assault case to come forward, as the hunt for the perpetrator continues.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
38 seconds ago
High-Risk Sex Offender Matthew Alan Eagleman Registers New Address, Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Connections
In a recent update, Matthew Alan Eagleman, a 40-year-old high-risk sex offender, has registered his new residence at 205 24th St. S., located in south Fargo. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 215 pounds, Eagleman, with brown eyes and hair, has been deemed a significant risk for re-offending by authorities in North Dakota. Eagleman’s Criminal History
High-Risk Sex Offender Matthew Alan Eagleman Registers New Address, Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Connections
EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications
6 mins ago
EMPS Report Highlights Concerning Trends Among Job Applicants: Increased Criminal Records and Unverifiable Qualifications
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
6 mins ago
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
Unsealed Court Documents Reveal New Insights into Epstein and Maxwell's High-Profile Connections
1 min ago
Unsealed Court Documents Reveal New Insights into Epstein and Maxwell's High-Profile Connections
Audacious Theft Leads to the Arrest of Goldsboro Man, Taheim Leach
4 mins ago
Audacious Theft Leads to the Arrest of Goldsboro Man, Taheim Leach
Death in Paradise: British Woman's Mysterious Demise in South Goa
4 mins ago
Death in Paradise: British Woman's Mysterious Demise in South Goa
Latest Headlines
World News
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
13 seconds
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
13 seconds
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
22 seconds
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
34 seconds
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
36 seconds
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
44 seconds
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
45 seconds
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
51 seconds
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth
59 seconds
Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app