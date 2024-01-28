Manhunt Underway for Gunpoint Robbery Suspect at Rite Aid in Carmichael

An intense manhunt is underway in Carmichael, California, for a suspect believed to be involved in a gunpoint robbery at a Rite Aid store. The incident, which took place on a recent Friday night, has left the local community on edge and has added to the growing concerns for the pharmacy chain.

Suspect Still at Large

Details of the suspect remain sparse. According to information relayed via Sacramento County sheriff's radio calls, the man is described as a tall individual in his early 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a blue facial mask, fleeing east on foot from the scene of the crime - the intersection of Marconi and Walnut avenues.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has yet to release additional details about the suspect or the specific location of the robbery. The case has now been handed over to detectives who are conducting a thorough investigation. While the crime scene has been cleared, the hunt for the suspect continues.

Rite Aid's Struggles Continue

This latest robbery incident comes at a difficult time for Rite Aid. The pharmacy chain has been grappling with financial challenges, leading to a reduction in its number of stores within the Sacramento region. Following a bankruptcy filing last year, eight locations were forced to shut down. The ongoing security concerns only compound the struggles for the beleaguered chain.