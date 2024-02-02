Manhunt Underway for Escaped Prisoner in Fort Pierce

The Fort Pierce police have launched a full-scale manhunt for an escaped prisoner, Justice Reynolds, aged 19. Reynolds made an audacious escape from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital on Thursday at 9:15 p.m., last seen heading west near the 1700 block of South 23rd Street in Fort Pierce.

Physical Description of the Escaped Prisoner

Reynolds is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, coupled with distinctive tattoos adorning both his arms. His last known attire was a pair of black shorts and he was shirtless.

Connection to a Larger Investigation

The connection between Reynolds's escape and a significant investigation in Port St. Lucie is still shrouded in mystery. The details of this connection remain unclear, and the authorities are yet to comment on the nature of the investigation.

Public Appeal

The Fort Pierce Police Department has issued a public appeal for assistance in their search. They have urged anyone with information about Reynolds or his whereabouts to immediately alert the authorities by calling 911. The urgency of the matter emphasizes the seriousness of the situation, although the exact charges against Reynolds have not been disclosed.